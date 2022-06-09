Advertisement

ECU experts explain what to focus on during January 6th hearings

Committee hearings for U.S. Capitol riots begin Thursday night
(Jose Luis Magana | AP)
By Courtney Bunting
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Some have said the U.S. came close to “losing democracy” on January 6th, and there’s no doubt that what happened that day was significant.

But if you plan to tune into the hearings, ECU political experts recommend watching from an educated perspective.

We asked ECU Political Science Professor Jody Baumgartner about what we should expect heading into the hearings. He first stressed the importance of remembering that the riot on January 6 did nothing to overturn the election.

“This is a country that had elections during the Civil War. This is a country that had elections during World War II. Britain did not,” Baumgartner said. “I think to say that it was a breakdown of the democratic process, or it constitutes an impending or an existential threat to the democratic process is to oversimplify what happened,” explained Baumgartner.

Committee hearings start Thursday night. It will kick off several hearings to investigate the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Baumgartner said it could reveal what impact the mobs had, regardless of intent.

“It’s absolutely the case that some people who were Trump supporters and who believed that there may have been irregularities in the political process were protesting. It’s absolutely the case that they stormed the Capitol building presumably with the intent of stopping the count of the electoral college vote or the certification of the electoral college vote, but I’m not convinced that’s what was going to happen. We know that mobs don’t necessarily act rationally,” explained Baumgartner.

No matter what party you identify with - if you do plan on watching - Baumgartner said you should do so from an informed perspective.”If you see a member of Congress speaking or questioning somebody, just take your phone out, look them up and find out whether that person is a Republican or a Democrat. It won’t make that person wrong, and it won’t make them right, but you’ll have a better understanding of why they’re taking the approach they’re taking,” Baumgartner explained.

The hearings begin at 8 p.m. tonight, and you can watch live coverage on WITN

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Sanders & Helena Bernache
Virginia pair admit taking Beaufort Co. teen without parents’ permission
Nicholas Langley
Bertie Correctional inmate convicted in Pitt murder dies of apparent suicide
Matoka Yvonne Springs
Woman accused of using counterfeit money at OBX stores
Brandon Rascoe
Arrest made in Greenville apartment complex shooting
19-year-old Isaiah McKoy is the great-grandson of the 75-year-old murder victim.
DEPUTIES: Teen charged with killing great-grandfather in Lenoir County

Latest News

Duplin County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death
River restoration efforts receive national recognition.
Efforts to restore an Onslow County river receive global reconigition
Husband back in Greenville to face murder charge for wife’s death
Husband back in Greenville to face murder charge for wife’s death
Ground was broken today for Five Points Crossing on Rose Street in downtown Rocky Mount.
Rocky Mount breaks ground on new downtown affordable housing