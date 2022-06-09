DOT: Jacksonville lane closure for new power line installations

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation will close lanes on two Jacksonville roadways so new Duke Energy power lines can be installed.

The DOT says the work is separated into two phases.

The first phase will run from Saturday through Wednesday. It will occur on the U.S. 17/ N.C. 24/ N.C. 53 Bypass. Drivers should expect brief, but frequent, periods of waiting for the crews to work as drivers are guided through the zone. They should pay attention to the law enforcement officers that will be directing traffic at the signalized intersection of U.S. 258 / N.C. 24 / N.C. 53.

The second phase will be June 18-22 on U.S. 258 (Richlands Highway) between Yopp Road and U.S. 17 Business. The five-lane roadway will be reduced to a single lane. There will also be flaggers directing drivers.

During both weeks, the DOT says crews may work on the weekend between 6 a.m. and noon, then on Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.