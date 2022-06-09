DEPUTIES: Teen charged with killing great- grandfather in Lenoir County

DEEP RUN, N.C. (WITN) -A teenager is behind bars after killing his great-grandfather last July in Lenoir County.

According to the sheriff’s office, back on July 9, 2021 around 2:40 a.m. deputies went out to 1847 Will Cunningham Road in Deep Run to a shooting call.

When they got there, they found 75-year-old Daniel Moore Sr. shot multiple times.

Officials said Lenoir County deputies worked with the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office to find and charge Isaiah Mckoy, Moore’s great-grandson with his killing.

They said evidence collected by Harnett County deputies lead to Mckoy’s identification.

19-year-old Mckoy of Holly Springs has been arrested and charged with one open count of murder.

Mckoy is currently at the Harnett County Detention Center under no bond.

Mckoy is being held for the following additional charges:

Two counts of attempted first degree murder

Two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury

Two counts discharging weapon into occupied property causing serious bodily injury

Two counts discharging firearm in enclosure

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 559-6140.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.