Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Evening cold front sparks more storms

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’ll see another cold front move in Thursday evening, and while this will spark a few storms, the coverage will be more limited than what we saw yesterday. The front will have a decent impact on our humidity with dew points expected to fall from the mid 70s to the mid 60s from Thursday morning to Friday morning. The lower humidity will be refreshing and will also help keep our rain chances minimal through most of Friday. Highs today will reach the upper 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will blow out of the southwest 5-10 mph.

We’ve had an active stretch of weather and the final big shot of downpours of this stretch will arrive late Friday night into Saturday. It will be this system that helps drop our temperatures down into the mid 80s over the weekend. Our humidity will rise and fall as the system enters and exits Eastern NC. We will end the weekend on a sunny note and that note will spark a trend of dry weather that will carry us through at least the first half of next week.

Thursday

Partly sunny with spotty storms in the afternoon and evening. High of 89. Wind: WSW 10 G 15. Rain chance: 30%

Friday

Partly sunny and warm. High of 87. Wind: NE 10. Rain chance 20%.

Saturday

Scattered showers and storms with a high of 85. Windy. Wind: SW 15 G 25. Rain chance: 60%

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 86. Wind: NW 5.

Monday

Mostly sunny with a high of 88. Wind: NW - SW 5.

