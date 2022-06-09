Carteret County school system achieves high teacher satisfaction scores

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina school system achieved the highest overall teacher satisfaction scores in several areas, according to a teacher survey.

Nearing a 99.9% response rate, school system officials say CCPS had the highest regional satisfaction scores in the areas of community support and involvement, managing student conduct, school leadership and safety.

Carteret County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Rob Jackson said he is proud that the school system had the highest overall teacher satisfaction scores in the region.

“ There is no question that the single most important factor in students’ academic success is the quality of the teacher. Our school system is blessed to be served by incredible teachers and staff and we know that retaining high-quality teachers is paramount to our continuing success. Given all that we have overcome, I could not be happier than to know that our teachers are among the most satisfied with their working conditions in the state. We know there are areas to work on, and we will, but for now I am smiling with appreciation for each person in every school who leads the efforts to serve our teachers as they serve our students.”

The results were recorded throughout the North Carolina Teacher Working Conditions Survey given every two years.

