Advertisement

Carteret County public libraries welcome back in-person programs

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Public Library System announced that in-person programs have returned to all five branches.

“While we are thankful that technology allows us to stay connected virtually, we’re excited to welcome the public to participate in our in-person programming and to connect with the community in person,” said Jeanne Holmgren, Carteret County Public Libraries director.

Several events will allow for virtual attendance for those who want the option, but the library system says all events will be in-person as well.

The county libraries announced that upcoming events include kids and teens activities, book group discussions, special presentations, and story time presented by library staff. Story times, for example, will be engaging kids in singing, arts and crafts, and other learning opportunities.

Each branch will have slightly different schedules and their calendars posted.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Sanders & Helena Bernache
Virginia pair admit taking Beaufort Co. teen without parents’ permission
Nicholas Langley
Bertie Correctional inmate convicted in Pitt murder dies of apparent suicide
Matoka Yvonne Springs
Woman accused of using counterfeit money at OBX stores
Brandon Rascoe
Arrest made in Greenville apartment complex shooting
Cabrera, Villarreal, & Sotomayor
Three charged in Greenville with drug-trafficking charges

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Transportation.
DOT: Jacksonville lane closure for new power line installations
Craven County drug arrest
Havelock man charged with drug trafficking
Gas prices increase
National average price for a gallon of gas spikes, crushing previous record
Lawrence Guttierrez
Husband back in Greenville to face murder charge for wife’s death