Carteret County public libraries welcome back in-person programs

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Public Library System announced that in-person programs have returned to all five branches.

“While we are thankful that technology allows us to stay connected virtually, we’re excited to welcome the public to participate in our in-person programming and to connect with the community in person,” said Jeanne Holmgren, Carteret County Public Libraries director.

Several events will allow for virtual attendance for those who want the option, but the library system says all events will be in-person as well.

The county libraries announced that upcoming events include kids and teens activities, book group discussions, special presentations, and story time presented by library staff. Story times, for example, will be engaging kids in singing, arts and crafts, and other learning opportunities.

Each branch will have slightly different schedules and their calendars posted.

