Advertisement

Aircraft carrying five Marines crashes in California desert

A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and military emergency crews were responding. (Source: KYMA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAWLEY, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft carrying five Marines crashed in the Southern California desert.

Marine Maj. Mason Englehart says the MV-22B Osprey belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Camp Pendleton and went down at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday during training in a remote area near the community of Glamis in Imperial County.

Local and federal firefighters are responding.

The site is about 115 miles east of San Diego.

Englehart says information was still being gathered about the five Marines who were on board.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Langley
Bertie Correctional inmate convicted in Pitt murder dies of apparent suicide
Jacob Sanders & Helena Bernache
Virginia pair admit taking Beaufort Co. teen without parents’ permission
Matoka Yvonne Springs
Woman accused of using counterfeit money at OBX stores
Brandon Rascoe
Arrest made in Greenville apartment complex shooting
Cabrera, Villarreal, & Sotomayor
Three charged in Greenville with drug-trafficking charges

Latest News

Ukrainian and Russian forces battled fiercely for control of Sievierodonestk, a city that has...
Smashed buildings in Mariupol produce ‘caravan of death’
President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
Biden seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit
Carteret County Schools
Carteret County school system achieves high teacher satisfaction scores
Green Science: Make your own recycled balance bird
Green Science: Make your own recycled balance bird