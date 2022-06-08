Woman accused of using counterfeit money at OBX stores

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released the name of the suspect accused of using counterfeit money at over a dozen businesses in Nags Head.

Nags Head police say 46-year-old Matoka Springs, of Charlotte, used counterfeit $100 bills at 17 businesses including stores at the Outlets at Nags Head.

On Sunday, officers received a call from a store saying it appeared Springs had used the fake bill in their store. Officers responded to the scene and noticed Springs moving from various stores with bags and placing them in a vehicle.

Investigators determined she was passing counterfeit $100 bills and was receiving merchandise and change during the transaction.

Investigators say the Springs traveled to different businesses across North and South Carolina to pass the bills.

Counterfeit money (Nags Head Police Department)

She is currently being held at Dare County Detention Center on two counts of obtaining property by false pretense. Her bond has been set at $55,000. Additional charges are pending based on an additional investigation.

