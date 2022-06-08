Wildlife Commission asks beachgoers to be mindful of nesting birds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Before hitting the beach this summer, visitors should remember to “share the shore” with beach-nesting birds, giving them, their eggs, and chicks appropriate space.

Waterbird nesting season is underway along the coast and N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission biologists are warning people to watch their steps. These birds are highly sensitive to human disturbance; the bird’s eggs and nest are camouflaged in the sand which makes them easily stepped on. This could result in the bird abandoning the nest to predators and the elements.

“Birds have their ways of letting you know when you’re too close,” said Carmen Johnson, the Wildlife Commission’s waterbird biologist. “They’ll call loudly and dive at you. Some species will pretend to have a broken wing to lure you or other perceived predators away from the nest and chicks.”

The best way to know whether or not your beach has nests is to watch out for this black-and-white sign. This sign, for both beachgoers and boaters, will indicate what areas are on and off-limits. Johnson added that it is especially important to adhere to the ‘no dogs’ rule on the signs. Not only is it the law, but one dog can destroy an entire bird nesting colony in minutes.

Beachgoers can help protect nesting shorebirds are by:

Keeping dogs on a leash at all times . Dogs may chase and harass birds, as well as trample nests, killing chicks or crushing eggs.

Following the beach driving regulations. If driving is permitted, only drive on the lower part of the beach and drive slowly enough to avoid running over chicks.

Disposing of trash properly when leaving the beach, including bait and scraps from cleaned fish , which can attract predators such as gulls, raccoons, feral cats and foxes.

Discarding fishing line and kite string in an appropriate receptacle. These materials can entangle and kill birds and other wildlife if left on the beach.

Abstaining from feeding gulls. Gulls are a major predator of young chicks and eggs.

Avoiding flying drones and kites near nesting colonies. They may be mistaken for a predator.

The Commission adds that the best way to ensure these birds and their chicks have a successful mating season is to keep a safe distance and adhere to the signs. Waterbirds nest through August 31.

