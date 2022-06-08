Advertisement

Washington Summer Festival returns this weekend

2022 Washington Summer Festival
2022 Washington Summer Festival(WBCC Chamber)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The 39th Annual Washington Summer Festival returns to the waterfront this weekend.

The family-friendly festival includes a street fair, kid’s events, rides, free outdoor concerts, fireworks, and more!

The Washington Summer Festival is a long-standing tradition that takes place the second weekend in June on the Washington Waterfront each year. It is the Washington-Beaufort County Chamber of Commerce’s biggest fundraiser.

The festival kicks off Friday, June 10 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. On Saturday, events run from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Here are some highlights of the weekend:

Friday- June 10th starting at 5:00 pm

Amusements brought to you by River City Construction

Collection of food for Eagle’s Wings sponsored by Nutrien

The Embers featuring Craig Woolard at 7 p.m.

Fireworks at 9:00 pm

Saturday- June 11 starting at 8:30 am

IBX Legal 5K Fun Run promoting Access to Justice- Festival Park 8:30 a.m.

Sailing School Boat Rides

Jeep Show raising money for United Way as well as Duckie Race

Kids Zone from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Music by Diedra Ruff 6 p.m.

For the full schedule of events, click here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cabrera, Villarreal, & Sotomayor
Three charged in Greenville with drug-trafficking charges
The Highway Patrol released the dash cam video Tuesday morning.
Video released of state trooper shooting driver with gun at traffic stop
Nicholas Langley
Bertie Correctional inmate convicted in Pitt murder dies of apparent suicide
Cooper gives day off to state employees for, or in place of Juneteenth
Allen Carmichael
Goldsboro hospital accidental shooting suspect turns self into police

Latest News

Rocky Mount Police
Rocky Mount police investigating homicide
Dr. Anita Boyd, Dr. Crystal Howard
Carteret County announces new director of exceptional children and new principal of White Oak Elementary School
Pet of the Week: Cookie
Pet of the Week: Cookie
Teens arrested in Rocky Mount following shooting
POLICE: Five teens charged in Rocky Mount for shooting into a home