Washington Summer Festival returns this weekend

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The 39th Annual Washington Summer Festival returns to the waterfront this weekend.

The family-friendly festival includes a street fair, kid’s events, rides, free outdoor concerts, fireworks, and more!

The Washington Summer Festival is a long-standing tradition that takes place the second weekend in June on the Washington Waterfront each year. It is the Washington-Beaufort County Chamber of Commerce’s biggest fundraiser.

The festival kicks off Friday, June 10 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. On Saturday, events run from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Here are some highlights of the weekend:

Friday- June 10th starting at 5:00 pm

Amusements brought to you by River City Construction

Collection of food for Eagle’s Wings sponsored by Nutrien

The Embers featuring Craig Woolard at 7 p.m.

Fireworks at 9:00 pm

Saturday- June 11 starting at 8:30 am

IBX Legal 5K Fun Run promoting Access to Justice- Festival Park 8:30 a.m.

Sailing School Boat Rides

Jeep Show raising money for United Way as well as Duckie Race

Kids Zone from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Music by Diedra Ruff 6 p.m.

For the full schedule of events, click here.

