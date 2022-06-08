Virginia pair admit taking Beaufort Co. teen without parents’ okay

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Virginia man and woman pled guilty to taking a teenage girl to Williamsburg without her parent’s permission.

Beaufort County District Attorney Seth Edwards says Jacob Sanders pled guilty to felonious restraint while Helena Bernache pled guilty to conspiracy to commit felonious restraint.

The 15-year-old Belhaven girl was reported missing on January 15th.

Edwards says Sanders and Bernache met the girl in an online chat. He said the FBI found the teen in a hotel room with the two.

Sanders will be required to register as a sex offender, Edwards said. The D.A. said the girl indicated that sexual offenses had occurred in the Virginia hotel room.

The two were given probation for the charges in Beaufort County.

