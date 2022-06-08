Advertisement

POLICE: Five teens charged in Rocky Mount for shooting into a home

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Five teenagers were charged when police found him speeding away after they shot into a home and damaged two cars.

Rocky Mount police said it happened Tuesday around 2:00 a.m. That is when officers pulled a car over for speeding on Clyde Street.

Officers found 18- year-old, Hager Alhawas driving the car with four juveniles between ages of 14-16 inside.

Police searched the car and found a firearm magazine. A K-9 also found three handguns and one rifle on Peter Street. One of the handguns was reported stolen from Wilmington, N.C.

Shortly after the car was pulled over, officers were told about a home and two cars damaged in a shooting. The victim was not injured and said he was laying on the couch when the shooting happened.

Alhawas has been charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied property, two counts of injury to real property, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and no operator license.

Each juvenile was also charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied property, two counts of injury to real property and possession of a handgun by a minor.

According to police, Alhawas is under a $10,000 bond.

The juveniles were taken to the Wake Juvenile Detention Center.

