Teacher of the Week: Hadley Fulcher

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Teacher of the Week for June 8 is Hadley Fulcher from Atlantic Elementary School.

Fulcher said she is from Carteret County and grew up in Beaufort. She graduated from Meredith College with a degree in Child Development. She also has a K-6 teaching license.

This is her 10th year teaching at the elementary school, “ I love teaching there!” she exclaimed.

Fulcher overcame challenges of teaching during the pandemic, on top of that, her county endured the loss of eight people in plane crash four of which she said were her former students.

Ahead of End of Grade testing Fulcher wrote a note to a student which the person who nominated her shared with WITN.

The note writes in part,” The EOG does not assess what makes you special and unique. The people who created the test and score them do not know you like I do. They especially do not know you the way your family does. They do not know that your Pop Pop is your best friend. They do not know that you love to ride your 4 wheeler and make a mess...The scores you get from this test tell you something, but they will not tell you everything. There are many ways of being smart. You are smart! You are enough! You are the light that brightens my day! So while you’re preparing for this test and getting ready for tomorrow remember that there is no way to test all of the amazing things that make you, you!”

The person who nominated Fulcher said: “ I know Hadley personally from going to high school together, getting married, having our children etc. I’ve always known she was an exceptional person & truly loves teaching her kids at Atlantic Elementary school in Carteret County. “The best school in the world”, as she calls it. I’m sure y’all remember the devastating loss our community had just 3 short months ago & when I saw these parents posting letters like this that Hadley sent out to all her students before their EOGs - my heart sank. She deserves so much more credit than she gets. She has a heart of gold & literally loves every student that passes through her door - forever.”

Congratulations Mrs. Fulcher.

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

