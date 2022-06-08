Advertisement

Rocky Mount police investigating homicide

Rocky Mount Police
Rocky Mount Police
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina police department is asking for help solving a homicide.

Rocky Mount police were called to the Westwood Drive area Tuesday night around 11:00 p.m. for shots fired. Once on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound lying on the ground in the 1200 block of Westwood Drive.

Officers began performing life-saving measures until EMS arrived. The victim, identified as 33-year-old Maurice Lyons of Rocky Mount, was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare, where he later died.

Investigators are still looking into the events that led up to the shooting.

They ask anyone with information to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977- 1111, or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637), or message us directly using the MyRMT mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cabrera, Villarreal, & Sotomayor
Three charged in Greenville with drug-trafficking charges
The Highway Patrol released the dash cam video Tuesday morning.
Video released of state trooper shooting driver with gun at traffic stop
Nicholas Langley
Bertie Correctional inmate convicted in Pitt murder dies of apparent suicide
Cooper gives day off to state employees for, or in place of Juneteenth
Allen Carmichael
Goldsboro hospital accidental shooting suspect turns self into police

Latest News

2022 Washington Summer Festival
Washington Summer Festival returns this weekend
Dr. Anita Boyd, Dr. Crystal Howard
Carteret County announces new director of exceptional children and new principal of White Oak Elementary School
Pet of the Week: Cookie
Pet of the Week: Cookie
Teens arrested in Rocky Mount following shooting
POLICE: Five teens charged in Rocky Mount for shooting into a home