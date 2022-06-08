Rocky Mount police investigating homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina police department is asking for help solving a homicide.

Rocky Mount police were called to the Westwood Drive area Tuesday night around 11:00 p.m. for shots fired. Once on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound lying on the ground in the 1200 block of Westwood Drive.

Officers began performing life-saving measures until EMS arrived. The victim, identified as 33-year-old Maurice Lyons of Rocky Mount, was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare, where he later died.

Investigators are still looking into the events that led up to the shooting.

They ask anyone with information to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977- 1111, or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637), or message us directly using the MyRMT mobile app.

