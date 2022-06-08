Pitt County recognizes June 15 as Elder Abuse Awareness Day

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Businesses and residents in one Eastern Carolina county are being encouraged to wear purple and share photos on June 15th.

The World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is next Wednesday.

It began in 2006 to raise awareness of possible elder abuse.

The Pitt County Department of Social Services says from July 2020 to June 2021, 766 reports of alleged neglect, abuse, or exploitations were received in the county.

DSS says often the victims are dependent on their abuser for basic needs, with the most common form of abuse being financial abuse, followed by physical and emotional abuse and neglect.

“Warning signs of abuse may include broken bones, bruises, bedsores, abrasions, poor hygiene, unusual weight loss or unattended medical needs. Other signs can include uncharacteristic purchases by the individual (or caregiver), failure to pay bills or keep appointments,” says Cynthia Ross, DSS Program Manager, Adult Protective Services.

“We invite our healthcare partners and the community to wear purple on June 15 to support awareness of elder abuse. Everyone is encouraged to share their ‘Wear Purple’ photos by email to PittInfo@pittcountync.gov to be published online in a collage showing Countywide support for World Elder Abuse Awareness,” Ross added.

If you suspect any type of abuse, contact DSS immediately at 252-902-1110. Tell the operator you wish to make an “Adult Protective Services Report” and allow for time to make the report. If someone is in immediate danger, call 911.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.