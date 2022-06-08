Advertisement

Pitt County Commissioners funding more school resource officers

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Commissioners will be providing more money for school resource officers.

The board of commissioners voted to put $1.2 million dollars in place to help each school get a full-time officer versus sharing them.

Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher says this should greatly help improve safety within the school system.

Gallagher says, “I think this funding will have a tremendous impact on enhancing safety and in Pitt County Schools. Education remains Pitt County’s number one priority for funding.”

Gallagher says hiring more resource officers would relieve pressure off of schools that are currently sharing an officer.

