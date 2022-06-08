Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: What wind speed does a tropical system need to reach to earn a name?

Tropical Depressions don’t earn names, but Tropical Storms do
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Now that we are fully in Hurricane Season, do you know when a tropical system’s winds are strong enough for the system to earn a name? That is the focus of today’s trivia question.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question June 8
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question June 8(WITN)

There isn’t much of a hint I can give you here, however 49 mph seems quite strong to have not yet earned a name, so rule that one out.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer June 8
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer June 8(WITN)

At 39 mph sustained winds, a tropical depression will be classified as a tropical storm and will earn a name. Storms are named so they can be easily tracked and not confused with another system. Naming is especially helpful for shipping.

