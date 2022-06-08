Pet of the Week: Cookie

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Cookie, an adorable puppy under two years old, is looking for a home.

A fun loving pup who’s current foster family says is extremely sweet and playful, Cookie is a perfect companion just looking for her new best friend.

While Cookie loves attention, she is house trained and can be left alone without having to worry about accidents.

If Cookie sounds like the companion you’ve been looking for you can start the process of adoption at the Humane Society’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.