New COVID-19 cases drop for second week in a row

(KY3)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of new cases of COVID-19 across the state dropped for the second week in a row.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported on Wednesday that there were 24,941 new cases last week, compared to 27,552 the week before. Three weeks ago it was at 28,824.

Since the pandemic began there have been 2.8 million cases of the virus.

Here in Eastern Carolina, Craven County had the highest number of new cases per 100,000 people at 274, Bertie had 238, and Pitt with 229. On the other end, Pamlico County has the lowest number of new cases per 100,000 people at 110.

DHHS also reported on Wednesday that there have been 22 new deaths last week from the virus, bringing the total to 25,094.

