Greenville Utilities donates fans to those in need

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Utilities partnered with The Pitt County Council on Aging to make a difference in the community.

They donated 100 fans to the Pitt County Council on Aging.

These fans will be free to members of the community in need of a way to cool down their homes.

The donation came from Greenville Utilities, and it’s the 26th year in a row that they have been committed to making a difference.

In order to receive a fan you must be at least 60 years of age or older, have not received a fan in the last two years, and provide a valid form of ID.

“It’s an economical way for seniors to stay cool when they can turn their thermostat up and so therefore, they can save money,” said Greenville Utilities Director of customer relations Scott Mullis

These fans are currently on a first come first serve basis to those that meet the requirements.

