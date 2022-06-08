Greenville Super Regional games sold out

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Super Regional match-up between the East Carolina Pirates and Texas Longhorns is officially sold out.

ECU Athletics made the announcement this afternoon on Facebook.

The Pirates and Longhorns will meet in the NCAA Baseball Super Regionals this weekend. The series will be Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, if necessary. Friday and Saturday’s games are set to start at noon and will air on ESPN 2. Sunday is to be determined if the game is necessary to decide the best of the three series.

The Pirates (45-19), who will be making their third-straight Super Regional appearance and fourth under head coach Cliff Godwin, will face the Longhorns (45-19) for the first time in program history. ECU advanced to its seventh overall Super Regional after posting a 3-1 record in the Greenville Regional, while Texas swept through the Austin Regional with a 3-0 ledger.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.