Greenville Mayor discusses future plans with city council

By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville is starting a new year for their council members. Most of them are familiar faces, with all incumbents being re-elected.

The members sworn in were Will Bell, Monica Daniels, Rose H. Glover, Marion Blackburn, Rick Smiley and Les Robinson.

Mayor P.J. Connelly said he feels the vote to bring back incumbents reflects that the community is happy with the progress so far. He said he wants to focus on infrastructure improvements and their Uptown District in the future. The opening of new city pool is a sign of the success they want to keep achieving.

One of the biggest questions he said he gets is about fixing potholes, so here’s what he said about that: “When I first got on the council in 2015, we were allocating about a half-million dollars to road resurfacing. Now we’ve switched that to $2.8 million, so there’s been a significant increase, so we’re doing a lot to get through the backlog of roads that were neglected for several years,” said Connelly.

He said one way they’ll be addressing potholes is by completely refinishing West Fifth street. Connelly said the council will also be focusing on pedestrian safety this year, especially with some of the recent accidents.

“Another initiative that I want us to put some more emphasis on is pedestrian safety. I think we’ve seen a tremendous amount of people that have been hit by vehicles over the last couple of years, and I think it’s very important for us to be able to make sure that we’re taking initiative in order to fix that situation,” Connelly explained.

