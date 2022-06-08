Graduation & baseball may cause traffic snarls Friday and Saturday in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Schools say graduation parking at Minges Coliseum may be tricky Friday and Saturday with the NCAA Baseball Super Regional going on as well next door.

The school system, along with East Carolina University police are making several parking recommendations for both days.

There are 2,800 parking spaces for the high school graduations at the ECU Upper/Lower Minges, North Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, 14th Street and Elmhurst Overflow Lots

FRIDAY - The D.H. Conley graduation exiting traffic and the ECU’s Super National baseball game exiting traffic will likely fall around the same time. ECU police recommend exiting to Ficklen Drive onto Charles Boulevard will be forced north towards 14th Street. For those wishing to ultimately travel in a southward direction, it is recommended to take Charles to 14th, left on 14th, and then take a left on Evans Street.

The school system said while this route might be out of the way, it will most certainly reduce the likelihood of traffic being reduced to a crawl. Conley graduation traffic leaving off Berkley Drive and onto 14th will be forced right and towards Elm Street. Traffic at Elm & 14th will be able to travel north towards 10th Street or east towards Greenville Boulevard.

J.H. Rose graduation traffic will be able to flow into the ECU Athletic Complex. If the baseball game runs long, it is recommended to either park on 14th & Berkley or Ficklen & Charles.

SATURDAY - Farmville Central’s graduation could experience some impact. The school system recommends that all traffic coming from Farmville use the 10th Street Connector or 14th to access the ECU Athletic Complex. You should avoid Charles and Greenville Boulevard as much as possible. Entry can be made at 14th & Berkley or Ficklen & Charles.

The school system has reminders for everyone coming to their graduations:

Please be patient and understand that there will be heavy traffic at times. Traffic will be pushed through as quickly as possible. Leave in enough time to travel safely to the parking areas.

Please be safe and defensive in your driving. Avoid distractions such as cell phones and remain alert. Preventing collisions will help maintain a steady flow of traffic.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.