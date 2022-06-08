Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Thunderstorms likely to grow over ENC today

Rainfall totals will top an inch in a few spots under storms this afternoon
By Charlie Ironmonger, Star Derry and Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An incoming low pressure system will bring scattered to numerous thunderstorms to the East and with elevated humidity, a few storms could turn severe. Today will be a First Alert Weather Day because of this threat and the dangerous driving conditions the commute-timed thunderstorms will create. Inland areas are a level one risk by the Strom Prediction Center which is a low to marginal risk, but means a storm or two could produce strong to severe wind gusts.

The rain will start to develop between Noon and 4 p.m., reaching its peak between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. and then dissipating after sunset. Daytime highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s with dew points in the upper 60s. Rainfall totals will range between 0.25″ to 0.75″ for most areas. A few locations could see totals exceed the 1.0″ mark. A few more storms may pop up Thursday.

Storm hazards today
Storm hazards today(WITN)

