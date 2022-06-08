ECU police warn fans of ticket resale policy ahead of NCAA Super-Regional tournament

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With fans getting ready to pack Clark LeClair Stadium to watch ECU play Texas in the NCAA Super-Regional tournament, campus police are reminding fans about their policies for ticket resale.

Upwards of 5,000 fans will be taking it out to the ball game this weekend, but that’s only if they were lucky enough to get their hands on a ticket.

Campus police Captain Chris Sutton says a seller is considered to be scalping when their asking price is raised by more than $3 from face value.

That means any Jungle tickets being sold for more than $18 a piece are considered scalped tickets.

Captain Sutton says reselling tickets on campus property is not allowed, but it can be done on public sidewalks outside of the stadium.

Police have the opportunity to charge those not in compliance.

On the popular ticket resale site, StubHub, Jungle seats are currently selling for anywhere from $336 to $368 each.

Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, ECU baseball officially announced that both Friday and Saturday’s games were sold out.

It’s great news for the Pirates, but not something that some fans want to hear. Public sales were extremely limited with only 100 tickets released and they sold quickly.

Jason Smith writes about his experience with buying highly sought after gameday tickets saying, “Got on at 9:00 a.m. this morning like they said... If anyone knows anyone let me know. I got World Series tickets that sold out in 30 seconds before. No way I missed those tickets.”

It isn’t just the thousands of fans that campus police will be monitoring. Captain Sutton says six Pitt County high school graduations will be hosted at Minges Coliseum over the weekend.

Sutton ensures that additional police force staff will be ready to handle the crowds,

