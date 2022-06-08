Do You Know Me? Man wanted for breaking-into cars near hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police need help finding a man they say broke into several cars at businesses near the hospital.

Investigators say the incidents occurred on two different dates, May 24 and June 4, at business parking lots near ECU Health Medical Center.

The suspect breaks the vehicle’s window to gain entry into the car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Vaughan, 252-329-3438 or Crime Stoppers 252-758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers reward money for information that leads to an arrest. As always, you can remain anonymous!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.