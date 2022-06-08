Advertisement

Do You Know Me? Man wanted for breaking-into cars near hospital

car break-in suspect
car break-in suspect(Greenville Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police need help finding a man they say broke into several cars at businesses near the hospital.

Investigators say the incidents occurred on two different dates, May 24 and June 4, at business parking lots near ECU Health Medical Center.

The suspect breaks the vehicle’s window to gain entry into the car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Vaughan, 252-329-3438 or Crime Stoppers 252-758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers reward money for information that leads to an arrest. As always, you can remain anonymous!

