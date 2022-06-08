Crowded baseball stadiums could create ripe conditions for COVID-19 transmission, experts warn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’re just two days away from the NCAA Super Regional baseball game between the ECU Pirates and Texas Longhorns. But with COVID cases on the rise across the state, a crowded stadium could create ripe conditions for the virus to spread.

On Wednesday, ECU’s baseball team fine tuned their skills while a few young fans in the crowd cheered them on.

Jacks Youngs is confident the pirates will force the Longhorns to walk the plank.

“I think that we have better pitching than them,” Youngs said.

Meanwhile, his buddy Luke Tyndell is excited for the atmosphere

“The Jungle, the megaphones, everyone getting loud with the purple and gold chants.”

But before the fans fill up the stadium, it’s important to know that if you plan on attending the game, you should do so with the risk of COVID-19 in mind.

According to the CDC, 13 out of100 counties in North Carolina have a high risk for COVID transmission, including Pitt County.

Luckily this game is completely outdoors.

Beaufort County Health Director, James Madson, says that’ll help lower virus transmission.

“The larger the crowd, the higher probability of coming in contact with COVID exist,” Madson said. “Outdoors is generally safer than indoors. The biggest thing would be if you’re sick, stay home. If you suspect that you’ve been in contact with someone who has COVID, get tested.

Madson says if you come into contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19, it’s best to get tested 3 to 5 days after exposure.

The Super Regional baseball game between the ECU Pirates and Texas Longhorns is set to start at noon on Friday at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

Tickets are sold out.

