Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Highs near 90° spark storms this afternoon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of severe storms this afternoon. The storms are expected to develop between 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in a highly scattered pattern. Rainfall totals are expected to reach between 0.25″ to 0.75″. A few showers will linger Thursday morning but that should be mainly light rain. Highs today and tomorrow will hit the upper 80s to low 90s with winds out of the southwest. Some storms could produce gusty winds so be sure to close down your patio umbrellas and bring in any kid toys left in the yard first thing in the morning.

The final big shot of downpours will arrive late Friday night into Saturday morning. The timing on this system may shift back more into Saturday, and it will be this system that helps drive our temperatures down into the mid 80s on Saturday and the low 80s by Sunday. Our humidity will take a bit of a hit, as dew points drop to the mid 60s, however the drier air won’t be nearly as noticeable as what many enjoyed last weekend.

Wednesday

Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. High 89. Wind: SW 10. Rain chance: 80%

Thursday

Partly sunny with an isolated storm possible. High of 90. Wind: WSW 12. Rain chance: 30%

Friday

Partly sunny with isolated storms late. High of 87. Wind: WSW 10. Rain chance: 30%

Saturday

Scattered storms with a high of 86. Windy. Wind: SW 15 G 25. Rain chance: 60%

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 80. Wind: NW 5.

