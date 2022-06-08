Carteret County announces new director of exceptional children and new principal of White Oak Elementary School

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Carteret County Board of Education announced Wednesday two new hires that will be filling important roles within the school system.

Dr. Anita Boyd will serve as Carteret County Schools new Director of Exceptional Children and Related Services, while Dr. Crystal Howard was announced as the new principal for White Oak Elementary School.

Both individuals have prior experience with education in the East, Dr. Boyd is the current director of exceptional children for Pamlico County Schools, while Dr. Howard is the current principal of Clyde Erwin Elementary School in Onslow County.

Dr. Boyd and Dr. Howard will assume their new positions this summer.

