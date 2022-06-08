Advertisement

Bertie Correctional inmate convicted in Pitt murder dies of apparent suicide

Nicholas Langley
Nicholas Langley(DPS)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) -A Pitt County man serving 15 to 20 years behind bars for killing his father has died from what authorities say is an apparent suicide.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says 28-year-old Nicholas Langley was found unresponsive in his cell at Bertie Correctional Institution at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday. Life-saving measures were taken by responding staff, and emergency medical assistance was activated. He was pronounced dead at 4:02 p.m.

DPS says law enforcement was notified of the death and is investigating, as is common where a suicide of an inmate is suspected.

The Department of Public Safety says it is cooperating fully in the investigation and is also conducting its own investigation.

Langley was convicted of second-degree murder in Pitt County in 2016 after admitting he shot and killed his father Durwood at a home on Weyerhaeuser Road while his father was sleeping.

