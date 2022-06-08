Advertisement

Arrest made in Greenville apartment complex shooting

Two people shot late Sunday at Greenville apartment complex
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged with a Sunday night shooting at a Greenville apartment complex.

Brandon Rascoe was arrested today by Greenville police for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon with serious injury.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday at Southgate Apartments, that’s off East Arlington Boulevard.

Police were called to the pool area of the apartment complex where they found 37-year-old Kereem Bryant suffering from serious injuries and 20-year-old Draysha Blackwell with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both victims were taken to ECU Health Medical Center for their injuries. Bryant remains hospitalized, according to police.

Police said it appears the two were visiting the complex for a party and that it was a targeted shooting.

Rascoe is in jail on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cabrera, Villarreal, & Sotomayor
Three charged in Greenville with drug-trafficking charges
The Highway Patrol released the dash cam video Tuesday morning.
Video released of state trooper shooting driver with gun at traffic stop
Nicholas Langley
Bertie Correctional inmate convicted in Pitt murder dies of apparent suicide
Allen Carmichael
Goldsboro hospital accidental shooting suspect turns self into police
Cooper gives day off to state employees for, or in place of Juneteenth

Latest News

ECU baseball
Greenville Super Regional games sold out
Patrick Brinkley
Rocky Mount police make arrest in latest homicide
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: How the Fed Rate Hike affects you