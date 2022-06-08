Arrest made in Greenville apartment complex shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged with a Sunday night shooting at a Greenville apartment complex.

Brandon Rascoe was arrested today by Greenville police for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon with serious injury.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday at Southgate Apartments, that’s off East Arlington Boulevard.

Police were called to the pool area of the apartment complex where they found 37-year-old Kereem Bryant suffering from serious injuries and 20-year-old Draysha Blackwell with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both victims were taken to ECU Health Medical Center for their injuries. Bryant remains hospitalized, according to police.

Police said it appears the two were visiting the complex for a party and that it was a targeted shooting.

Rascoe is in jail on a $500,000 bond.

