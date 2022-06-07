Advertisement

West Carteret’s Ellingsworth commits to ECU men’s basketball program

Led Patriots to state final in Class 3A
West Carteret falls to Seventy-First in regional final
West Carteret falls to Seventy-First in regional final(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - West Carteret senior Jaxon Ellingsworth has committed to join the ECU men’s basketball program according to his high school.

Ellingsworth helped lead the Patriots to the state championship game this season in class 3A. The West Carteret senior averaged 21.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game this year. He was named second team all-state.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and deputies are searching for a shooter that injured one at Wayne UNC Health Care on...
UPDATE: One injured, search for hospital shooter ongoing in Goldsboro
Police said the shooting happened here late Sunday night.
Two people shot late Sunday at Greenville apartment complex
Police and deputies are searching for a shooter that injured one at Wayne UNC Health Care on...
Police: Shooting at Goldsboro hospital determined accidental
ECU faces Coastal Carolina in Greenville Regional
ECU baseball wins regional tournament championship
Civil rights attorneys announced a federal lawsuit seeking over $30 million dollars in damages...
Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office to pay $3 million to family of Andrew Brown Jr.

Latest News

North Carolina's Vance Honeycutt hits a two-run home run against NC State during the first...
UNC will host Super Regional against Arkansas
ECU baseball
Greenville Super Regional dates and times are announced for ECU and Texas match-up
ECU baseball wins regional tournament championship
Carolina Golf Classic in Kinston
Carolina Golf Classic tees off in Kinston this week