West Carteret’s Ellingsworth commits to ECU men’s basketball program

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - West Carteret senior Jaxon Ellingsworth has committed to join the ECU men’s basketball program according to his high school.

Ellingsworth helped lead the Patriots to the state championship game this season in class 3A. The West Carteret senior averaged 21.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game this year. He was named second team all-state.

