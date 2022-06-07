Video released of state trooper shooting driver with gun at traffic stop

SILER CITY (WRAL) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol on Tuesday released dash camera video showing a trooper shooting a man who emerged from his driver’s seat with a gun in his hand during a May 30 traffic stop in Chatham County.

WRAL reports that a trooper stopped a white pickup truck around 4:30 p.m. in the Harmony Hills subdivision in Siler City after observing the front seat passenger and driver not wearing seatbelts, according to the Highway Patrol. The trooper noticed the truck on U.S. Highway 64, made a U-turn and followed the truck into the neighborhood.

The driver was identified as Mark Anthony Diaz, 21, of Staley, N.C.

The dash camera video shows Trooper Rodney N. Cook talking to Diaz while he is still in the driver’s seat. Cook asks Diaz why he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and asks him if there is marijuana in the truck, saying he though he smelled it.

Diaz then steps out of the truck, holding a gun in plain sight. Cook runs around the back of the truck and fires at Diaz.

As Cook fires, the video shows the truck rolling forward, stalling out and a passenger jumping from the truck and running away.

After the shots ring out, the video shows Diaz laying in the street, injured, still holding a gun. Cook can be heard asking Diaz to drop the gun while radioing for help.

Cook slowly approaches Diaz and moves the gun out of his reach. He calls for EMS and begins administering CPR until an ambulance arrives.

The trooper can be heard asking Diaz to “stay with me” as he performs chest compressions.

The SBI is investigating the shooting. Cook was placed on administrative duty, which is agency protocol in any trooper-involved shooting.

During a vigil following his death, Diaz’s family said they don’t know how the shooting could have happened.

Diaz’s mother, Matilda Diaz, spoke with WRAL News through an interpreter and said she wants to know truth behind what happened. She said he didn’t deserve this fate and that Diaz was a good son.

“She wants to see video or evidence that he pulled out a gun or anything like that that the trooper had a reason to shoot him,” said her interpreter.

