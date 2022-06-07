UNC will host Super Regional against Arkansas

CHAPEL HILL (WITN) - North Carolina won its regional baseball title on Monday. Arkansas ended up upsetting the host of their regional and will travel to Chapel Hill for the Super Regional this weekend.

“2022 NCAA Chapel Hill Super Regional Schedule

Saturday, June 11North Carolina vs. Arkansas, 11 a.m., ESPN

Sunday, June 12North Carolina vs. Arkansas, 1 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Monday, June 13 (if necessary)North Carolina vs. Arkansas, TBD”

The two schools have only met once. Arkansas beat UNC 7-3 in the 1989 college World Series.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.