UNC will host Super Regional against Arkansas

Series opens Saturday at 11 AM
North Carolina's Vance Honeycutt hits a two-run home run against NC State during the first...
North Carolina's Vance Honeycutt hits a two-run home run against NC State during the first inning in an NCAA college baseball game at the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament final Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Chris Carlson((AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL (WITN) - North Carolina won its regional baseball title on Monday. Arkansas ended up upsetting the host of their regional and will travel to Chapel Hill for the Super Regional this weekend.

“2022 NCAA Chapel Hill Super Regional Schedule

Saturday, June 11North Carolina vs. Arkansas, 11 a.m., ESPN

Sunday, June 12North Carolina vs. Arkansas, 1 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Monday, June 13 (if necessary)North Carolina vs. Arkansas, TBD”

The two schools have only met once. Arkansas beat UNC 7-3 in the 1989 college World Series.

