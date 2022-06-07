Advertisement

Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges

FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country...
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the reality television show “Chrisley Knows Best,” have been found guilty in Atlanta on federal charges including bank fraud and tax evasion.

The Chrisleys were initially indicted in August 2019, and the trial began about three weeks ago. The U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta said a jury found the pair guilty of all charges Tuesday.

Prosecutors say the stars of “Chrisley Knows Best” submitted false documents to banks to get loans and failed to pay federal income taxes for multiple years.

An accountant who worked for them also was found guilty.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and deputies are searching for a shooter that injured one at Wayne UNC Health Care on...
UPDATE: One injured, search for hospital shooter ongoing in Goldsboro
Police said the shooting happened here late Sunday night.
Two people shot late Sunday at Greenville apartment complex
Police and deputies are searching for a shooter that injured one at Wayne UNC Health Care on...
Police: Shooting at Goldsboro hospital determined accidental
ECU faces Coastal Carolina in Greenville Regional
ECU baseball wins regional tournament championship
Civil rights attorneys announced a federal lawsuit seeking over $30 million dollars in damages...
Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office to pay $3 million to family of Andrew Brown Jr.

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference May 5, 2022, on Capitol...
Amid crypto turmoil, senators propose sweeping oversight
A suspect who stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself inside the Encino Hospital Medical...
Man charged in LA hospital stabbing of doctor, nurses
Timothy Shea exits Manhattan federal court during his trial on Friday, June 3, 2022, in New York.
‘We Build The Wall’ trial ends in mistrial; jury deadlocked
A medical journal reports certain rectal cancer patients saw complete remission in a recent...
Report: Cancer trial delivers complete remission for all patients