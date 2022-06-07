Advertisement

Three arrested in connection to a 2017 quadruple murder in Washington state

Three people were arrested in connection to a 2017 quadruple murder in Washington state. (Credit: KING via CNN Newsource)
By KING Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. (KING) - After five years, a family in Washington state finally has some answers after three people were arrested in connection to a quadruple murder in 2017.

“It’s been rough, it’s been extremely rough. It’s been tough,” family member Terry Schapp said.

In January 2017, Christale Careaga, Jonathon Higgins and Hunter Schapp were all killed and their bodies were found inside their burned-out home. Two days later, Christale Careaga’s husband, John Careaga was found shot to death inside his burned Ford F-150 truck.

Lt. Ken Dickinson of the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says investigators have been working to find the perpetrators ever since.

“Our detectives have never given up. If our community suffers a loss like this one, we’re gonna run down every lead, go to every end that we can possibly go to, to hold people that need to be held accountable, accountable,” Dickinson said.

That work finally led to three arrests this week.

Two of the men were arrested in Bremerton, Washington. The third was arrested in Gig Harbor, Washington.

Each suspect was booked for 16 different charges each. Their bail was set at $20 million.

“In my 28 years, I’ve never seen an arrest that had that many criminal charges, to be booked into jail. I’ve never seen one where the judge set bail at $20 million, so this is new territory for us. This is unprecedented,” Dickinson said.

The Careaga family continues to mourn, but they hope for a silver lining that the ones responsible may still face justice.

“I know it’s far from over, but I’m happy that today’s here,” Schapp said.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

