Suspect charged with using counterfeit money at 17 OBX businesses

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WITN) - A suspect is facing charges after investigators say they used counterfeit money at over a dozen businesses in Nags Head.

The Nags Head Police Department says the individual was using counterfeit $100 bills at over 17 businesses in Nags Head alone. The suspect made small purchases at each business in an attempt to gain as much real currency as possible.

Counterfeit money (Nags Head Police Department)

Investigators say the suspect traveled across multiple states to pass the bills.

In a Facebook post, the Nags Head Police Department coordinated a quick response that resulted in the suspect being taken into custody.

WITN has reached out to the department for more information on those arrested.

