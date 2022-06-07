Advertisement

Students awarded scholarships by CarolinaEast Foundation

Front row, left to right: Jenna Boyd, April Tripp, Darby Faraci, Asia Roberson, Ines Perez-Chavarria, Nyithazin Ngwe, Alexandria Kirian, Michele DeCamp, Claire Hageman, Jenny Goguen Back row, left to right: Morgan Wells, Sabrina Cahoon, Kara Gass, Jasmine Hodge, Hannah Jackson, Brianna Brinson(CarolinaEast Foundation)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The CarolinaEast Foundation has awarded $51,500 to thirteen students pursuing various nursing degrees and diplomas.

The foundation is a nonprofit organization that focuses on supporting those who support the hospital system: doctors and nurses. Through their help, they have raised $395,000 and impacted 115 nursing students since 2007.

These scholarships were made possible through the CarolinaEast Foundation’s Joseph Hageman Memorial Nursing scholarship and the Robert and Beatrice Honnet Nursing School Fund.

“After hearing Joe Hageman’s story of excellence in nursing, I have no doubt he would be proud of this remarkable group of students,” said Jared Brinkley, executive director of the CarolinaEast Foundation. “The Foundation is honored to be able to help provide financial support to these nurses who, like Joe once did, are or will be providing exemplary care to people in need.”

