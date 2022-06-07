Sports Spotlight: Campbell helps lead Washington softball to program’s first state finals appearance

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The state high school softball championships wrapped up this weekend. Washington made it to the finals in class 2A for the first time. They were led by their seniors and we feature senior infielder Laci Campbell in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“It’s still feels unreal. To know that no other team in Washington high school history had been that far. It feels like I was really part of something special and I just love the group of girls I was with,” says Washington senior Laci Campbell, “I’ve been playing with them since I was probably like six years old and we have just always had a good bond. But this year it all came together.”

Laci Campbell and Washington went undefeated all the way through the regional finals. Their first regional title in program history. Finishing state runner-up.

“The memories I’ve made with all the girls that I’ve played with, and just the feeling of being with a Family,” says Laci, “But these group of girls you just feel like you have someone to go to, on or off the field, no matter what.”

It was Laci’s actual family that got her into the sport following in her big sister’s footsteps.

“When I was little I wanted to do whatever she did,” says Campbell, “So I started playing too.”

She got to play her freshman season with her sister at Washington.

“She played all for years. She was our lead off batter as a sophomore. Can’t say enough about how great of a job, how great of a career she’s had at Washington high school,” says Pam Pack softball head coach Brad Horton, “Works hard, we don’t have any issues with playing time or whatever. She is just a kid that goes all out every time, doesn’t complain, grades are fantastic. So, on and off the field she is definitely a special kid, special player.”

But it took a little while for Laci to realize her abilities.

“And that’s what I had to overcome, believing in myself that I could play at another level,” says Campbell.

After attending summer camps at a few different colleges, she made a connection at Virginia Wesleyan.

“I started getting in contact with the coach and he gave me some details and emailed me,” Laci says, “He asked me if I would like to play there and I told him I was really interested in it.”

A destination for college ball. One of the elite programs in division three. On and off the field it will continue to give Laci a chance to grow.

“They have three national championships, on the academic level they are very prestigious school, and it’s on the beach that’s really nice,” says Campbell.

