Public charter schools and teacher recognized by N.C. STEM
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE N.C. (WITN) -Two charter schools have been named as “STEM School of Distinction” and a teacher is enrolling as a Kenan Fellow.
According to the Pitt County Schools, Eastern Elementary and Wellcome Middle represent the very best of what STEM offers. Through a rigorous process of approval; including various tests, interviews, and reviews, these schools stood out among the rest.
Lindsey Stalls, from Eastern Elementary School, will join the Kenan Fellowship for the 2022-23 school year. The fellowship is to help build up educators with industry researchers through a work-based learning program. Stalls will focus on Computational Thinking/Computer Science (CT/CS).
