Public charter schools and teacher recognized by N.C. STEM

GREENVILLE N.C. (WITN) -Two charter schools have been named as “STEM School of Distinction” and a teacher is enrolling as a Kenan Fellow.

According to the Pitt County Schools, Eastern Elementary and Wellcome Middle represent the very best of what STEM offers. Through a rigorous process of approval; including various tests, interviews, and reviews, these schools stood out among the rest.

Lindsey Stalls, from Eastern Elementary School, will join the Kenan Fellowship for the 2022-23 school year. The fellowship is to help build up educators with industry researchers through a work-based learning program. Stalls will focus on Computational Thinking/Computer Science (CT/CS).

