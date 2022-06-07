Advertisement

Public charter schools and teacher recognized by N.C. STEM

Pitt County Schools
Pitt County Schools(Pitt County Schools)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE N.C. (WITN) -Two charter schools have been named as “STEM School of Distinction” and a teacher is enrolling as a Kenan Fellow.

According to the Pitt County Schools, Eastern Elementary and Wellcome Middle represent the very best of what STEM offers. Through a rigorous process of approval; including various tests, interviews, and reviews, these schools stood out among the rest.

Lindsey Stalls, from Eastern Elementary School, will join the Kenan Fellowship for the 2022-23 school year. The fellowship is to help build up educators with industry researchers through a work-based learning program. Stalls will focus on Computational Thinking/Computer Science (CT/CS).

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and deputies are searching for a shooter that injured one at Wayne UNC Health Care on...
UPDATE: One injured, search for hospital shooter ongoing in Goldsboro
Police said the shooting happened here late Sunday night.
Two people shot late Sunday at Greenville apartment complex
Police and deputies are searching for a shooter that injured one at Wayne UNC Health Care on...
Police: Shooting at Goldsboro hospital determined accidental
ECU faces Coastal Carolina in Greenville Regional
ECU baseball wins regional tournament championship
The boy's body was recovered Monday morning.
Teenager’s body recovered from Buckhorn Reservoir

Latest News

Man pleads guilty to 2020 Onslow County murder
NC State trooper involved shooting
NC State trooper shooting
The Highway Patrol released the dash cam video Tuesday morning.
Video released of state trooper shooting driver with gun at traffic stop
Pamlico Man sentenced for drug conspiracy