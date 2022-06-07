Advertisement

Pirate pep rally featuring ECU’s Coach Godwin happening at Concert on the Common

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Folks attending this week’s Concert on the Common will get to hype up the pirate community ahead of this weekend’s NCAA Super Regional.

On the Border – The Ultimate Eagles Tribute is scheduled to play Thursday at 6 p.m. and perform until 8:30 p.m. at the Greenville Town Common.

Prior to that, ECU Head Baseball Coach Cliff Godwin and ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert will host a pep rally as the pirates host the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time ever on Friday.

We’re told that there will be food trucks lining First Street and adult beverages will be served by the Greenville Junior League.

There are two more concerts in the series:

June 23- Trial By Fire (Journey Tribute Band)

June 30- Chicago Rewired (Chicago Tribute Band)

No coolers are allowed.

