Pamlico Man sentenced for drug conspiracy

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is sentenced to 12 years for drug conspiracy.

Lionel Hatch, Jr., of Pamlico County, pled guilty to drug conspiracy and distribution charges and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Hatch,37, was involved in a drug conspiracy spanning from 2005 to 2019. He pled guilty to involvement in a conspiracy that distributed and possessed with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, 28 grams or more of cocaine base (crack), and a quantity of marijuana.

Hatch also personally distributed quantities of cocaine or cocaine base (crack) on at least ten occasions in the Pamlico County area.

The State Bureau of Investigation, Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office, Craven County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucy Brown prosecuted the case.

