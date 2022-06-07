Advertisement

Men in Pitt County jail for several drug trafficking charges

Nicholas Cabrera, Quashon Davis
Nicholas Cabrera, Quashon Davis(Pitt County Sherriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Two men are behind Pitt County bars Tuesday morning for several drug charges.

Nicholas Cabrera of Greenville has been charged with several counts of drug trafficking and conspiring to sell Heroin, Opium and more.

Cabrera is under a five million dollar bond.

Quashon Davis of Washington is also in jail for drug trafficking, probation violation and more.

Davis is under a $250,000 bond.

