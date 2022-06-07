Man pleads guilty to 2020 Onslow County murder

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man has admitted to killing another man two years ago during a robbery outside of Jacksonville.

Deon Townsell pleaded guilty this afternoon to second-degree murder.

Townsell was 20-years-old when he was arrested by Onslow County deputies for the May 27, 2020 shooting death of Nicholas Matthews.

The 33-year-old Matthews was shot on Myna Drive. Townsell was arrested five days later during a traffic stop.

As part of the plea bargain agreement, Townsell was sentenced to prison for between 12 and 15 years for the murder.

