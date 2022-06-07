Advertisement

Kinston City Council votes to table mayor’s youth curfew proposal until further notice

Kinston City Council
Kinston City Council(WITN)
By Justin Lundy
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Tuesday night, the Kinston City Council voted to table discussion on a proposed curfew that would force everyone under the age of 18 and unaccompanied by an adult, to be inside by dusk.

The curfew was proposed by Kinston Mayor Don Hardy, which would lengthen the current youth curfew by two hours. The current one goes from 11 p.m. 6 a.m. The proposal would have pushed the curfew to 9 p.m.

On Friday, Hardy says his reasoning behind the proposal is to combat the increase in teen violence in Kinston.

Meanwhile, councilman Chris Suggs thinks the proposal is unnecessary.

“A curfew that starts at 9 p.m. is punishing the majority of Kinston’s young people,” Suggs said. “They are not being involved in delinquent activity or the juvenile crime problems we have. We have a lot of talented and brilliant kids that are involved in programs in Kinston Teens and part time jobs in our recreational departments or just want to hang on the streets and have fun.”

There are exceptions for the proposed curfew including emergencies, social gatherings or travel.

The punishment for violating the curfew is $25 for the first offense. Other offenses can cost as much as $200. Mayor Don Hardy says violators of the curfew will not be arrested.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and deputies are searching for a shooter that injured one at Wayne UNC Health Care on...
UPDATE: One injured, search for hospital shooter ongoing in Goldsboro
Police said the shooting happened here late Sunday night.
Two people shot late Sunday at Greenville apartment complex
Cabrera, Villarreal, & Sotomayor
Three charged in Greenville with drug-trafficking charges
Police and deputies are searching for a shooter that injured one at Wayne UNC Health Care on...
Police: Shooting at Goldsboro hospital determined accidental
Civil rights attorneys announced a federal lawsuit seeking over $30 million dollars in damages...
Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office to pay $3 million to family of Andrew Brown Jr.

Latest News

Nicholas Langley
Bertie Correctional inmate convicted in Pitt murder dies of apparent suicide
Man pleads guilty to 2020 Onslow County murder
Man pleads guilty to 2020 Onslow County murder
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet: Travel insurance could help if COVID impacts your trip
Cabrera, Villarreal, & Sotomayor
Three charged in Greenville with drug-trafficking charges