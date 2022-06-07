Greenville Super Regional dates and times are announced for ECU and Texas match-up
Pirates to play at noon on Friday, Saturday
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina and Texas will meet in the NCAA Baseball Super Regionals this weekend and the series will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday is slated for noon. Saturday is scheduled for Noon as well. Sunday is to be determined if the game is necessary to decide the best of three series.
