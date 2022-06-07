Advertisement

Greenville Super Regional dates and times are announced for ECU and Texas match-up

Pirates to play at noon on Friday, Saturday
ECU baseball
ECU baseball(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina and Texas will meet in the NCAA Baseball Super Regionals this weekend and the series will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday is slated for noon. Saturday is scheduled for Noon as well. Sunday is to be determined if the game is necessary to decide the best of three series.

ECU faces Coastal Carolina in Greenville Regional
ECU baseball wins regional tournament championship

