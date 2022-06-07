Goldsboro hospital accidental shooting suspect turns self into police

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man who police said accidentally shot his sister at a Goldsboro hospital this past weekend has turned himself into police.

Goldsboro police said that Allen Carmichael, 40, of Goldsboro, was charged with felony carrying a concealed weapon.

Investigators said that Carmichael accidentally shot his sister, Sade Jones at Wayne UNC Health Care this past Sunday evening.

The police department in its announcement of Carmichael’s arrest said that when officers were initially dispatched to the hospital, they were told they were responding to an active shooter.

“When officers discovered the shooter had left the premises, the Criminal Investigations Division was contacted and they responded. Evidence on the scene made it clear that the firearm discharge was not intentional. While it is understood that a firearm will not discharge “by itself,” there was no malicious intent behind the incident,” police said.

Carmichael was given a $5,000 secured bond and has a court appearance set for June 9th.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.