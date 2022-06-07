Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms expected Wednesday

Rainfall totals will likely range between a quarter to three quarters of an inch
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An incoming low pressure system will bring thunderstorms to the East, and with elevated humidity, some storms could turn severe. Wednesday will be a First Alert Weather Day because of this threat. Damaging wind gusts will be the severe threat most are faced with, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out as the low pressure system will bring rotational potential along too. The rain will start to develop between 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., reaching its peak between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and then dying down from 8 p.m. to midnight. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s with dew points in the mid to upper 60s.

Rainfall totals will range between 0.25″ to 0.75″ for most areas. A few locations could see totals exceed the 1.0″ mark. The rain will try to stretch into Thursday, however most of the storms will be done before sunrise.

Most areas will be faced with downpours and strong wind gusts, however hail and an isolated...
Most areas will be faced with downpours and strong wind gusts, however hail and an isolated tornado will be possible.(WITN Weather)

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and deputies are searching for a shooter that injured one at Wayne UNC Health Care on...
UPDATE: One injured, search for hospital shooter ongoing in Goldsboro
Police said the shooting happened here late Sunday night.
Two people shot late Sunday at Greenville apartment complex
Police and deputies are searching for a shooter that injured one at Wayne UNC Health Care on...
Police: Shooting at Goldsboro hospital determined accidental
ECU faces Coastal Carolina in Greenville Regional
ECU baseball wins regional tournament championship
The boy's body was recovered Monday morning.
Teenager’s body recovered from Buckhorn Reservoir

Latest News

Rainfall potential for Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Thunderstorms affecting areas mainly east of highway 17
The incoming thunderstorms will likely lead to damaging wind gusts and ponding on the road ways...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch cancelled for ENC
Beachgoers on alert for the potential of rip currents
First Alert Beachcast: Rip current threats elevated this holiday weekend
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question May 26
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which one of these is considered severe during a storm?