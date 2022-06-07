FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms expected Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An incoming low pressure system will bring thunderstorms to the East, and with elevated humidity, some storms could turn severe. Wednesday will be a First Alert Weather Day because of this threat. Damaging wind gusts will be the severe threat most are faced with, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out as the low pressure system will bring rotational potential along too. The rain will start to develop between 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., reaching its peak between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and then dying down from 8 p.m. to midnight. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s with dew points in the mid to upper 60s.

Rainfall totals will range between 0.25″ to 0.75″ for most areas. A few locations could see totals exceed the 1.0″ mark. The rain will try to stretch into Thursday, however most of the storms will be done before sunrise.

Most areas will be faced with downpours and strong wind gusts, however hail and an isolated tornado will be possible. (WITN Weather)

