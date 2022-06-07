Advertisement

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Rising humidity brings rain chances back to the East

Several rounds of rain this week will help with our continuing drought
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, June 7, 2022
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Humidity has risen substantially from yesterday to this morning and the rise will likely continue through Wednesday morning. This change of air masses will lead us to higher rain chances over the next several days. A series of fronts and low pressure systems will sweep over the area, and each one will feature heavier downpours because of our rising humidity. Our first round of rain will come today, affecting coastal communities during the afternoon. The showers will be scattered and will be most prevalent between HWY 17 and the Outer Banks. Highs will reach the mid 80s as the rainfall starts in the afternoon, however coastal communities will likely only see highs rise to the low 80s.

The next round of rain will arrive Wednesday night, however some isolated scattered downpours will develop ahead of the main line overnight. Rainfall totals are expected to reach between 0.25″ to 0.50″ however a few areas could see totals approach the 1.0″ mark. A few showers will linger Thursday morning, but won’t be nearly as substantial as the earlier drops. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will hit the upper 80s to low 90s with winds out of the southwest at 7 to 12 mph.

The final big shot of downpours will arrive late Friday night into Saturday morning. The timing on this system may shift back more into Saturday, and it will be this system that helps drive our temperatures down into the mid 80s on Saturday and the low 80s by Sunday. Our humidity will take a bit of a hit, as dew points drop to the mid 60s, however the drier air won’t be nearly as noticeable as what many enjoyed last weekend.

Tuesday

Partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers near the coast. High of 86. Wind: S 5-10. Rain chance: 20%

Wednesday

Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. High 89. Wind: SW-10. Rain chance: 70%

Thursday

Partly sunny with scattered storms. High of 90. Wind: WSW-12. Rain chance: 30%

Friday

Partly sunny with scattered storms late. High of 87. Wind: WSW-10. Rain chance: 30%

Saturday

Scattered storms with a high of 86. Wind: SW 10 G 20. Rain chance: 60%

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and deputies are searching for a shooter that injured one at Wayne UNC Health Care on...
UPDATE: One injured, search for hospital shooter ongoing in Goldsboro
Police said the shooting happened here late Sunday night.
Two people shot late Sunday at Greenville apartment complex
Police and deputies are searching for a shooter that injured one at Wayne UNC Health Care on...
Police: Shooting at Goldsboro hospital determined accidental
The boy's body was recovered Monday morning.
Teenager’s body recovered from Buckhorn Reservoir
ECU faces Coastal Carolina in Greenville Regional
ECU baseball wins regional tournament championship

Latest News

First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, June 7, 2022
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, June 7, 2022
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, August 18th - Star Derry
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Humidity starting to pump back into ENC
Road work begins for several counties in the East
Road work begins for several counties in the East
Eastern Carolina drivers react to gas prices rising once again
Eastern Carolina drivers react to gas prices rising once again