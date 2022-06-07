Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Rising humidity brings rain chances back to the East

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Humidity has risen substantially from yesterday to this morning and the rise will likely continue through Wednesday morning. This change of air masses will lead us to higher rain chances over the next several days. A series of fronts and low pressure systems will sweep over the area, and each one will feature heavier downpours because of our rising humidity. Our first round of rain will come today, affecting coastal communities during the afternoon. The showers will be scattered and will be most prevalent between HWY 17 and the Outer Banks. Highs will reach the mid 80s as the rainfall starts in the afternoon, however coastal communities will likely only see highs rise to the low 80s.

The next round of rain will arrive Wednesday night, however some isolated scattered downpours will develop ahead of the main line overnight. Rainfall totals are expected to reach between 0.25″ to 0.50″ however a few areas could see totals approach the 1.0″ mark. A few showers will linger Thursday morning, but won’t be nearly as substantial as the earlier drops. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will hit the upper 80s to low 90s with winds out of the southwest at 7 to 12 mph.

The final big shot of downpours will arrive late Friday night into Saturday morning. The timing on this system may shift back more into Saturday, and it will be this system that helps drive our temperatures down into the mid 80s on Saturday and the low 80s by Sunday. Our humidity will take a bit of a hit, as dew points drop to the mid 60s, however the drier air won’t be nearly as noticeable as what many enjoyed last weekend.

Tuesday

Partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers near the coast. High of 86. Wind: S 5-10. Rain chance: 20%

Wednesday

Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. High 89. Wind: SW-10. Rain chance: 70%

Thursday

Partly sunny with scattered storms. High of 90. Wind: WSW-12. Rain chance: 30%

Friday

Partly sunny with scattered storms late. High of 87. Wind: WSW-10. Rain chance: 30%

Saturday

Scattered storms with a high of 86. Wind: SW 10 G 20. Rain chance: 60%

