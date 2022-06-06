Two people shot late Sunday at Greenville apartment complex

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say two people were shot late Sunday night at a Greenville apartment complex.

It happened shortly after 11 p.m. at Southgate Apartments, that’s off East Arlington Boulevard.

Police were called to the pool area of the apartment complex where they found a 37-year-old man suffering from serious injuries and a 20-year-old woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both victims were taken to ECU Health Medical Center for their injuries.

Police said it appears the two were visiting the complex for a party and that it was a targeted shooting.

Detectives have already developed strong leads, according to a police department spokeswoman.

